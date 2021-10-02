Mormon president thanks members for following COVID guidance

AP Nevada

By BRADY McCOMBS

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kicked off a twice-annual conference Saturday by urging members to listen to the faith’s leaders when they seek “pure truth.” Church President Russell M. Nelson thanked members who have followed church guidance, which has been to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The conference is taking place again without full attendance due to the pandemic. For the first time in two years, though, leaders were back at the faith’s 20,000-seat conference center, with several hundred people watching in person. The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square was also back at the conference.