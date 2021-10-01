Cannabis lounges coming to Nevada with host of new laws

AP Nevada

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A flurry of laws passed by the Nevada Legislature earlier this year are taking effect on Friday. Business owners can now apply for licenses to open lounges where customers can consume cannabis products. Under current law, cannabis can be legally purchased for recreational use in Nevada but cannot be consumed outside of homes or in places frequented by tourists. For $10,000 to $100,000, lounge businesses can apply for permits from the Cannabis Compliance Board. Other new Nevada laws include limits on police use of force, a ban on employers asking about an applicant’s salary history and the reinstatement of driver’s licenses for people who can’t pay fines or fees.