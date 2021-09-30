World Series of Poker returns live, in-person to Las Vegas

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The World Series of Poker has returned in Las Vegas, live and in-person for what organizers are calling the 52nd annual event following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Play began Thursday at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. Organizers expect the next eight weeks will draw thousands of players from the U.S. and around the world competing for 88 championship bracelets. The marquee main event ends Nov. 23 with the $10,000 no-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship. Caesars Entertainment Inc. hosts the event, which normally takes place in June and July. It was canceled last year and delayed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Players, spectators, vendors and media must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend.