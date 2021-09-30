Carson City planners approve permit for slaughterhouse

AP Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Carson City Planning Commission has approved a special use permit for the construction of a slaughterhouse along U.S. Highway 50. The Nevada Appeal reports the panel voted 4-1 Wednesday night to grant the permit for Carson Valley Meats. However, it included some special restrictions on the project, including a requirement that all animals be held and processed indoors. Opponents of argued that the noise and odor from the slaughterhouse would cause a decline in nearby home values. Backers of the project cited the need for farm-to-table food sources in Carson City. The decision can be appealed within 10 days to the Board of Supervisors.