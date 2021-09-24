Casino union marches for return to jobs on Las Vegas Strip

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of hotel, casino and restaurant workers marched on the Las Vegas Strip to highlight their call for employers to rehire more people who were furloughed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the reopening of casinos and hotels, Culinary Union officials said about one-third of its members _ or about 21,000 workers _ remain out of work about 19 months after the pandemic hit. Workers chanted “full-service restaurants” and “full-service cleaning” as they marched Friday evening. Union spokeswoman Bethany Khan emphasized said it wasn’t a protest against any casino company. She said it’s a demonstration of support for workers who built the hospitality industry.