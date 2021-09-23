Police: Men shot by officers in 2 Vegas cases wielded guns

AP Nevada

Police say a man shot dead by a Las Vegas police SWAT officer after an hours-long standoff fired 20 shots from inside a vacant downtown home after running from officers and taunting them to shoot him. The death of 30-year-old Trent Xavier Leach was one of two fatal police shootings at about the same time Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas. Separately, Henderson tactical officers shot and killed Jose Antonio Oyuela-Palma after he appeared with a gun on a balcony in a residential area east of downtown. In Leach’s case, Assistant Clark County Sheriff Andrew Walsh told reporters Thursday that an armored police vehicle and at least one neighboring apartment window were hit by gunfire before he died.