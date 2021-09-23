More northeast Nevada schools mandate masks due to COVID-19

AP Nevada

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — The largest school district in northeast Nevada is requiring students to wear face coverings at most of its campuses, now that they are dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19. The Elko Daily Free Press reported Thursday that three elementary schools in Elko and one in Spring Creek were the latest to report an increase in cases and activate mask requirements. Schools reopened about two weeks ago, and the Elko County School District says in-person learning remains the top priority. It asks community support for mandated mitigation efforts. County lawmakers were applauded in August when they voted not to comply with a mask mandate Gov. Steve Sisolak re-imposed to stem the spread of the delta coronavirus variant.