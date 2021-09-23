Food worker accused of trying to smuggle drugs into prison

AP Nevada

ELY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada authorities say a food service worker at the state prison in Ely is accused of attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the facility. The Department of Public Safety said 25-year-old Angelica Aguilar’s arrest Tuesday resulted from a multi-agency investigation. According to the department, Aguilar was arrested when she arrived at the prison in White Pine County to begin her shift and investigators found 16 grams of methamphetamine. The department said she was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and furnishing controlled substance to a state prisoner. It wasn’t clear whether Aguilar had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.