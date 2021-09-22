Vegas police: Man pointing gun toward officers fatally shot

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say an officer fatally shot a man when the man pointed a gun toward officers after firing it indiscriminately multiple times. Police said nobody was injured during the incident Tuesday though officers and other people in the area were endangered by the man’s gunfire before he was shot. According to a police statement, the man ran into a vacant building after officers responded to a report of a person armed with a gun. The statement said police then surrounded the building and attempted to deescalate the situation while bringing in crisis negotiators and SWAT officers, one of whom shot the man. His identity wasn’t released.