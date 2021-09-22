Vegas-area board: Virus falsehoods are public health crisis

AP Nevada

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The elected board with oversight of the Las Vegas Strip has joined at least one other jurisdiction declaring COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis creating a culture of mistrust and prolonging the coronavirus pandemic. A 5-2 Clark County Commission vote came during a contentious Tuesday meeting that saw the forceful removal by security officers of a man running for state lieutenant governor and complaints that free speech rights were being limited. Unlike a measure approved Sept. 1 by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, the Clark County vote was advisory and did not include recommendations to combat misinformation.