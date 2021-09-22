California man convicted for role in Montana deputy’s death

AP Nevada

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A California man who, along with his son, went on a “suicide mission” involving law enforcement, has been convicted for his role in the death of a Montana sheriff’s deputy and for shots fired at two other officers during a pursuit. Jurors deliberated for two hours before returning the verdict against Lloyd Barrus on Tuesday evening. He was found guilty of accountability to deliberate homicide in the death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore. He was also found accountable to two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for shots fired by his son, Marshall Barrus, at other law enforcement officers vehicles. Marshall Barrus was fatally wounded in a shootout with officers.