Sparks police investigate suspected gang killing of boy, 15

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police are investigating the killing of a 15-year-old boy that detectives say appears to be gang related. Police say they found the dead teen after responding to reports of multiple shots fired near an apartment building on Richards Way east of Pyramid Way at about 8:35 p.m. Monday. Officers recovered several fired bullet casings but haven’t released any other details. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect or suspects in connection with the killing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sparks police at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.