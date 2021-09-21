Rural county to testify in self-governing smart city study

AP Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A rural county where a technology company wants to build a semi-autonomous city is scheduled to testify before Nevada lawmakers. A legislative committee tasked with studying Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “Innovation Zones” proposal will convene for the second time on Tuesday. The proposal would allow companies that meet certain requirements to form county-like zones governed by three supervisors — two of whom would at first be nominated by the company itself. Lawmakers will again hear from Blockchains, the digital record-keeping company that owns almost half of Storey County. They will hear from county officials who are appearing before the committee for the first time.