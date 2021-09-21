Reno drops citations against five homeless advocates

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A lawyer for five advocates for Reno’s homeless who were cited for remaining in a park after hours to protest a sweep of homeless encampments says city prosecutors have dropped the case against them. The five advocates who earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges accusing them of the after-hours violation were scheduled to go to trial on Monday in Reno Municipal Court. But Kenneth Stover, their lawyer, told the Reno Gazette Journal a prosecutor called the judge at the last minute and offered to drop the case if the advocates agreed not to sue the city.