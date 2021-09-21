Caesars, De Niro-backed Nobu unveil project in Atlantic City

AP Nevada

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A hospitality company involving actor Robert De Niro will open a restaurant in Caesars casino in Atlantic City and renovate hotel rooms there. Caesars Entertainment is joining with Nobu Hospitality for a project to be called Nobu Hotel Atlantic City. The development, including a Nobu restaurant, is part of a $400 million investment Caesars Entertainment is making in Atlantic City over the next three years. It also will include the rebranding of several floors of hotel rooms in Caesars as the Nobu Hotel by next summer. Nobu was founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, De Niro and film producer Meir Teper.