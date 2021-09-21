3 suspects arrested minutes after Carson City armed robbery

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — State troopers have arrested three suspects in an armed robbery at a Best Buy in Carson City. The Nevada Highway Patrol said Tuesday the troopers stopped a vehicle in Reno near U.S. Interstate 580 on Monday just eight minutes after the robbery was reported. They took the three men into custody and recovered a black-handled revolver and two laptop computers. All three men were charged with possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit burglary. 46-year-old Benjamin Calderon also was charged with two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon. Calderon, 36-year-old Roderick Soriano and 40-year-old Fracisse Tiongco of Reno all were being held Tuesday without bail.