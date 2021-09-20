Finding cause of Mt. Charleston Lodge fire may take weeks

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Investigators were trying Monday to piece together what led to the fire that destroyed much of Mt. Charleston Lodge, a popular summer retreat for Las Vegas residents. KLAS-TV reports authorities believe it will take several more days or even weeks to determine the official cause. Locals call the lodge a landmark that was a piece of Las Vegas history. The blaze that decimated the lodge broke out Friday morning. Nobody was inside at the time. Firefighters kept flames from spreading to nearby cabins and trees. Currently, investigators think it started near the dining room. The lodge owners say they will rebuild.