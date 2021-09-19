Skip to Content
Henderson police: Bicyclist struck by car, dies in hospital

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Police in Henderson say a bicyclist has died after being struck by a car. They say the crash occurred around 9 p.m. Friday. Investigators believe the crash happened when an SUV changed lanes, crossing into a bicycle lane and striking the bicyclist. Police say the 19-year-old victim had no apparent reflective or lighting devices on the bicycle and was not wearing a protective helmet. The bicyclist was hospitalized in critical condition and died Saturday of injuries from the crash.  Police don’t believe speed or impairment was a factor in the fatal crash. They say it will be up to the Clark County coroner’s office to release the name of the bicyclist.

