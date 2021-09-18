Review-Journal and Lacanlale honored at Nevada Press awards

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Press Association recognized Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Rio Lacanlale and photographer Benjamin Hager as the state’s outstanding journalist and outstanding visual journalist, respectively, in 2021. The statewide journalism organization also awarded the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Boulder City Review its honors for general excellence for urban and rural newspapers. Megan Messerly of the Nevada Independent and the staff of the Reno Gazette-Journal were jointly awarded story of the year honors for retrospective pieces on the coronavirus pandemic. Gazette-Journal photographer Jason Bean was honored for photo of the year. The association recognized more than 100 awardees Saturday at a ceremony in Reno.