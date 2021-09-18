Kansas State uses rushing attack to beat Nevada 38-17

AP Nevada

By CODY FRIESEN

Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Ks. (AP) — Will Howard pushed into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run to cap a 21-point fourth quarter, which sealed a 38-17 victory for Kansas State over Nevada. Howard rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore quarterback went 7 of 10 in the air for 123 yards and threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Imatorbhebhe on the second play of the game. Carson Strong was 27-of-40 passing for 262 yards with a touchdown and interception for Nevada.