Conn. officer arrested in Vegas crash; fellow officer killed

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Connecticut police officer faces criminal charges in Las Vegas and an investigation in his own department following a car crash that killed a fellow officer, Officials say New Haven Officer Robert Ferraro was arrested Friday on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in the 4 a.m. crash that killed Officer Joshua Castellano, also of the New Haven force. Ferraro was jailed pending posting of bail. New Haven’s acting police chief said Ferraro was placed on administrative leave while the department conducts its own investigation. It wasn’t clear whether Ferraro had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.