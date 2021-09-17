Two arrests in fatal bicycle crash south of Reno in June

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The driver and a passenger in a car that struck and killed a bicyclist on U.S. 395-A south of Reno in June have been arrested after investigators say the passenger lied to state troopers about who was driving at the time of the crash. After a 2.5-month investigation, 32-year-old Guadalupe Garcia-Davalos was charged Wednesday with eight counts, including reckless driving, driving without a license, obstructing an officer and conspiracy. 37-year-old Irma Arellano-Arroyo was charged with failure to report and conspiracy. 38-year-old Boryana Staubel of Washoe Valley was declared dead at the scene une 19. She was married to Tesla co-founder Jeffrey Brian Straubel.