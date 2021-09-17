New Mexico backs Texas in opposing nuclear fuel storage

AP Nevada

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Top New Mexico leaders say they’re open to almost anything that would prevent spent nuclear fuel and other high-level waste from being stored indefinitely in the state. That includes the consideration of legislation similar to a measure adopted by Texas last week to prevent the shipping and storage of such waste. The renewed criticism this week of planned storage facilities in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico comes as federal regulators just granted a license for the proposed operation in Texas. New Mexico officials already have submitted comments in opposition to both the multibillion-dollar proposal on their side of the state line and to the Texas project.