Jury convicts again in 2007 fatal Luxor bombing in Las Vegas

AP Nevada

A new jury says a man previously convicted in a fatal bombing at the Luxor casino parking garage in Las Vegas is guilty of murder and attempted murder. The conviction Friday came in the second trial for a man in the 2007 attack that targeted his ex-girlfriend and her new partner. She survived, but her 27-year-old boyfriend died. Prosecutors say the defendant planned the bombing out of jealousy. His defense attorney blames a co-defendant, saying he was a “weirdo” with a history of bomb-making. He says he will appeal the verdict. The explosion briefly sparked fears of a terrorist attack.