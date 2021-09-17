Crews battle fire at lodge on Mount Charleston near Vegas

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Crews on Friday morning battled a fire at a hotel and restaurant on a mountain that is a popular retreat from summer heat for Las Vegas residents. The extent of damage to the Mount Charleston Lodge wasn’t clear and no information was immediately available on a possible cause. Las Vegas news outlets reported that the fire was reported at about 4:45 a.m. There was no immediate report of injuries. Photos posted online showed flames flaring from at least one lodge building and the Regional Transit Commission of Southern Nevada said there was no access to the immediate area because of the fire and the investigation.