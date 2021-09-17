5 new inductees Saturday in Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The new inductees to the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame include a longtime journalist and former head of the state press association, and a New York columnist who moved to Virginia City in 1950 and restarted the newspaper where Mark Twain wrote a century earlier. Former Nevada Appeal editor Barry Smith and the late Lucious Beebee will be inducted Saturday along with three reporters whose bylines were fixtures in northern Nevada’s largest publication for decades. The Reno Gazette Journal’s Ray Hagar, Frank X. Mullen and Lenita Powers round out the 2021 class that will be honored at the press association’s annual convention in Reno.