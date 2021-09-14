Teams battle for playoff positioning in WNBA’s final week

AP Nevada

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA enters the final week of the regular season with many playoff positions still to be decided as well as the final postseason berth. There is also the other end of the spectrum, the chase for the best odds at winning the draft lottery. One thing for certain is that Connecticut, the top team in The Associated Press power poll, has locked up homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.