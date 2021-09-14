Skip to Content
AP Nevada
By
Published 8:11 AM

Police: Woman’s body found in desert had signs of foul play

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a dead body found in the desert on the southern outskirts of metro Las Vegas had indications of foul play. A hiker found the body about 6 p.m. on Saturday. Police said Monday in a statement that homicide detectives determined that the body is that of a woman reported missing to police on Friday. The woman’s identity was not released. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will determine cause and manner of death.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content