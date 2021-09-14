Police: Woman’s body found in desert had signs of foul play

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a dead body found in the desert on the southern outskirts of metro Las Vegas had indications of foul play. A hiker found the body about 6 p.m. on Saturday. Police said Monday in a statement that homicide detectives determined that the body is that of a woman reported missing to police on Friday. The woman’s identity was not released. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will determine cause and manner of death.