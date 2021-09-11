Incognito to miss season opener for Raiders

AP Nevada

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Las Vegas Raiders left guard Richie Incognito will miss the season opener against Baltimore with a calf injury. Incognito got hurt during a joint practice against the Rams on Aug. 19 and hasn’t practiced since. Coach Jon Gruden says there is a good chance Incognito could return for Week 2 at Pittsburgh. The absence of Incognito for the game Monday night against the Ravens leaves Las Vegas with a very inexperienced line with second-year pro John Simpson slated to start in his place.