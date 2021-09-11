Daniels runs for 122 yards, No. 23 Arizona St shakes UNLV

AP Nevada

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Quarterback Jayden Daniels ran for a career-high 122 yards, Rachaad White added two rushing touchdowns and No. 23 Arizona State eventually pulled away for a 37-10 win over UNLV on Saturday night. White had 90 yards on the ground and scored a crucial 9-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to give Arizona State a 21-10 lead. He added a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth. Daniels was 20 of 29 passing for 175 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. UNLV was a 33.5-point underdog, but played well in the first half. Arizona State had a 14-10 halftime lead.