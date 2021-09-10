New design of Nevada licenses a problem for TSA scanners

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A change in newly issued Nevada driver’s licenses means airport security screeners may have to manually check the credentials because scanners for now won’t read the bar codes. A state Department of Motor Vehicles spokesman said the federal Transportation Security Administration hasn’t yet updated its scanning system to account for a minor change to the bar code on the state’s new license design. A TSA spokeswoman said agents at U.S. airports can manually inspect the new Nevada license if the scanning system won’t read the bar code. The state began issuing licenses with the new design in July.