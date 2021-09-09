Inmate dies at Clark County Detention Center

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An inmate at the county jail in Las Vegas has died after he was found on the floor of his cell and then suffered what authorities say appeared to be a medical episode. Las Vegas metro police announced the death of the unidentified man on Thursday. They say an officer at the Clark County Detention Center spotted the man down at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and he was initially communicating with the officer. Medics were called after he suffered the “medical episode” and the man was handcuffed after he became combative. As medics evaluated him he became unresponsive and died at the jail despite lifesaving measures. He was arrested on a domestic violence warrant last week.