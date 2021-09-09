2021/2021 Hall of Fame inductees to get rings at stadiums

AP Nevada

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Steve Hutchinson, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, will receive their rings of excellence in a pair of celebrations each this season. All 19 living members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 will be part of such ceremonies, with Manning the focal point in Indianapolis on Sept. 19 when the Colts host the Rams, and on Oct. 31 when the Broncos host Washington. Manning won Super Bowls with Indianapolis and Denver.