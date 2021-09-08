School official gets death threats after vaccination vote

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The president of the school board for metro Las Vegas says she’s received death threats since the district approved a requirement for employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Clark County School District Board of Trustees President Linda Cavazos said on Twitter that the threats had “very disturbing images” but that she and her colleagues were continuing to do their jobs. In Cavazos’ words, “we have no time for hate,” The district board voted last week to require a vaccination requirement that the district superintendent will implement. The district hasn’t yet released details of the mandate.