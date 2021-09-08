California death row guard charged with smuggling contraband

AP Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prison guard and two others have been charged with a scheme to smuggle contraband cell phones into California’s death row. The U.S. attorney’s office says conspiracy charges have been filed against Keith Christopher, who’s a guard at San Quentin State Prison, and two others. Prosecutors allege that they worked to smuggle 25 cell phones into the prison’s East Block where condemned prisoners are housed. The phones allegedly were sold for up to $900 each. If convicted, each could face up to 20 years in prison.