NHP probes 2 fatal crashes on US 50 in rural Storey County

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating multiple fatal crashes on U.S. Highway 50 in Storey County that killed three people. The patrol identified the victim Tuesday of a single-vehicle crash in Silver Springs as 21-year-old Anthony King of Fallon. He was declared dead after the Chevrolet Silverado he was driving hit the rock wall in a roundabout at Highway 50 and 50-A at about 5:13 a.m. Monday. The truck vaulted over the wall and landed on its roof. The patrol identified the victims of a fiery two-vehicle crash in Dayton at about 5 p.m. last Wednesday as 24-year-old Devon Woolard of Las Vegas and 43-year-old Catherine Collier of Dayton.