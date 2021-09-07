Handcuffed woman shoots deputy in hand at Arizona gas stop

AP Nevada

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A handcuffed woman who was arrested with a gun at a highway gas station near Kingman managed to grab a revolver from a detective’s holster and shoot him in the hand before another officer tased her. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detective was treated at a local hospital Tuesday for a non-life threatening hand injury. Bullhead City police said they’re investigating after deputies responded to reports of an erratic female with a gun inside the Maverick Country Store on U.S. 68 in Golden Valley. Police say she was combative before officers arrested her for disorderly conduct with a weapon and resisting arrest. Formal charges are pending.