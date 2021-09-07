Catriona Matthew ready to give someone else a try at Solheim

AP Nevada

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Catriona Matthew is the only European to be captain of consecutive winning teams in the Solheim Cup. And now she’s ready to give someone else a try. Matthew left no doubt after Europe’s win over the Americans that she was ready to move on after two decades. She was a player in nine appearances and a captain in two of them. Elsewhere in golf, on the PGA Tour, the use of ShotLink cameras were critical in helping Bryson DeChambeau find his golf ball during the Tour Championship. Those are operated from trucks. And they might be used more often in such circumstances.