Wright ready to help Raiders defense after ‘angry’ offseason

AP Nevada

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Veteran linebacker K.J. Wright spent the past offseason angry. Spending his first offseason as a free agent, he continued to embrace the adage “trust the process,” knowing he still had so much to provide to any team willing to invest in his dependability and experience. The process landed him in Las Vegas, where he signed a one-year deal and steps in to help a banged-up linebacker group as the Raiders prepare for their regular-season opener at home on “Monday Night Football” against the Baltimore Ravens.