Quigley scores 22, Sky top Aces 92-84, clinch playoff berth

AP Nevada

CHICAGO (AP) — Allie Quigley scored 22 points, Diamond DeShields added 17 points off the bench and the Chicago Sky beat the Las Vegas Aces 92-84 to clinch a playoff berth. The Sky (15-14) have made the playoffs in each of coach James Wade’s three seasons with the team. Kahleah Copper scored 14 points and Candace Parker had 12 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Chicago. Kelsey Plum led the Aces (20-8) with 23 points. A’ja Wilson scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Williams finished with 14 points. Liz Cambage (COVID protocol) and Dearica Hamby (ankle) did not play for Las Vegas.