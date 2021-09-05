Passenger killed in a rollover at a Las Vegas intersection

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead after a crash in a southwest Las Vegas intersection. Las Vegas Metro police say a driver was doing a spinout and lost control with the vehicle rolling over Saturday night. They say a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s name, age and hometown haven’t been released yet. Police say the unidentified driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. They say it’s unclear if impairment was a factor in the fatal crash.