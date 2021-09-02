Vegas school district to require COVID shots for employees

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The governing board of the school district serving metro Las Vegas has voted to generally require that teachers and other employees be vaccinated for COVID-19. The 5-1 vote by the Board of Trustees of the Clark County School District to impose the mandate came early Thursday after a seven-hour meeting. District Superintendent Jesus Jara will next draw up a plan to implement the mandate. Officials said the plan will include a process for requesting exemption from the vaccination requirement for either medical conditions or for sincerely held religious beliefs. There is no deadline for the plan to be implemented.