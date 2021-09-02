Las Vegas-area mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mosquitoes in the Las Vegas area have tested positive for West Nile virus, the first time this mosquito season. The Southern Nevada Health District said Thursday that mosquitoes trapped in a Henderson-area neighborhood tested positive for the virus, which can cause severe illness for those over 60 or with underlying health conditions. The health district urged people to protect themselves from mosquito bites when outdoors and eliminate any standing water around homes where mosquitoes can breed. Officials say mosquito activity in southern Nevada has been mild this year and last year only one case was reported in a person in the area.