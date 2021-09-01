Khris Davis returns to A’s, slugger back for stretch run

AP Nevada

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Khris Davis is right back in a familiar place and uniform chasing something in September. Davis was promoted by the Oakland Athletics as a September call-up, bringing his hot bat from Triple-A Las Vegas and hoping to contribute to a fourth straight playoff run for the club that traded him to division opponent Texas nearly seven months ago. The Rangers released him June 13. The A’s brought back their popular designated hitter on a minor league deal Aug. 4.