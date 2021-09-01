2 remaining trustees rehire former schools chief in Nevada

AP Nevada

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A former northeast Nevada schools superintendent who retired in 2018 has been rehired as interim head of a district where the former top administrator abruptly resigned in June and five of seven school trustees stepped down in August. The Elko Daily Free Press reports that Jeff Zander was rehired Tuesday by two remaining Elko County School District trustees. The board has faced contentious debate about coronavirus mitigation mask mandates, staff vaccine requirements and COVID-19 testing — and the former schools chief quit June 22. About 10,000 students began their new school year Monday with use of face coverings on campus optional.