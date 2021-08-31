Earthquake felt in northeast Nevada, no damage reported

AP Nevada

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rumbled in a remote area of northeast Nevada, where officials said they had no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said it struck about 10:20 a.m. east of Elko, where a sheriff’s office dispatcher said she had no calls or reports of an earthquake. A town employee in Wells, about 13 miles north of the epicenter in Clover Valley, said she felt a rumble and a shake like a train rolling past and then realized it wasn’t a train. A 6-magnitude earthquake in February 2008 damaged hundreds of structures in Wells, including the historic El Rancho Hotel and Casino.