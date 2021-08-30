$50K grant to fund study of West Las Vegas historic sites

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — City officials in Las Vegas say they’ll use a $50,000 grant from the National Park Service to fund research about five decades of segregation, civil rights activism and advocacy in the historic West Las Vegas neighborhood. An announcement on Monday said the project aims to focus on the years 1930 through 1979 in the what amounted to the city’s segregated Black community. Officials say the goal is to determine what buildings and properties could be included on the National Register of Historic Places and listed on the city’s Historic Property Register.