Police: 4 people shot, wounded near a Las Vegas intersection

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say four people have been shot and wounded in a confrontation near an intersection in the central part of the city. Las Vegas Metro Police say officers were called out to the incident about 2 a.m. Sunday. They say the victims self-transported to a nearby hospital and one of the four was transferred to a trauma center for treatment. Police say the injuries range from minor to life threatening. The names, ages and genders of the victims weren’t immediately released. Police also didn’t immediately say what may have prompted the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.