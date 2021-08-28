Vegas hospital opens clinic to provide long-term COVID care

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas hospital has opened a clinic to provide ongoing care to so-called long-haulers — people with long-term medical complications from COVID-19. University Medical Center said its clinic is the first of its kind in Nevada and will also help patients enroll in clinical trials for new therapies to treat long-term symptoms. Long-term symptoms include heart and lung conditions, pain and cognitive impairment. In another development, the Clark County School District Board on Wednesday will consider allowing the superintendent to establish a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for district employees.