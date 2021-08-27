Vegas-area schools using UV light for COVID-19 disinfection

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The nation’s fifth-largest school system has begun using ultraviolet light as a classroom germ-killer to stop the spread of COVID-19 in and around Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Arc system by Utah biosafety startup R-Zero is designed to kill surface and airborne pathogens in a closed unoccupied room. The Clark County School District used $7.4 million in federal coronavirus relief money to purchase one Arc unit for each of its 372 campuses. The district facilities chief says the units won’t be used in every classroom every day but might be used for rapid response in case of outbreaks and to augment regular custodial cleaning.